GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are involved in a standoff Thursday afternoon following a call for a domestic situation.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Highlawn Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a person who was armed with a gun.

The sheriff’s office said they along with their SWAT team are working to negotiate with the person to end the situation peacefully.

Deputies said the other person at the home is safe.

We had a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.