RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies are currently involved in a standoff near Ellenboro.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis, deputies responded to a mobile home park on Whispering Oaks Drive, Tuesday evening.

Francis said there have been shots fired but there are no injuries at this time.

Parts of New House Road are closed down in the area.

