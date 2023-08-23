ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man trespassed on school property in Easley on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the suspect has a trespass notice on him from Hunts Meadows Elementary School. Deputies said that the suspect showed up at the front of the property.

Deputies said that a School Resource Officer noticed the man and confronted him before the man ran away. The SRO knew the suspect had a trespass notice from the school.

There was a large law enforcement presence and K9s around the area looking for the suspect, but have since slowed down their efforts.

There are still some deputies around the area actively searching at this time. The suspect has yet to be located.

The elementary school was placed on a “secured status” which means school was conducted as normal with nobody allowed in or out until the status was lifted.

Deputies have confirmed the suspect has two warrants for disturbing school and resisting arrest.