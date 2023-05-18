LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate landowner said he shot a person because they were trespassing on his property Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 28000 area of Highway 221 in Enoree in reference to a shooting.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found an individual with a gunshot wound.

Based on the investigation, deputies learned that the property owner located an individual trespassing on his property, with the intent to steal equipment.

Deputies said the property owner confronted the trespasser and felt threatened by their action and shot that person.

The individual was taken to hospital.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.