GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who blocked a fire truck and assaulted a firefighter in late May in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Glassy Mountain Fire Department responded on May 23 to a reported fire on Oak Grove Road when the responding fire truck was blocked.

Deputies said a black Dodge pickup would not allow the fire truck to pass and eventually blocked the path.

Once the firefighter arrived at the scene, the driver of the pickup assaulted a firefighter and then ran from the scene.

Deputies described the driver as a white man in his 60s with a long beard. He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the identity of his man or about the incident is asked to contact Captain Patrick Donohue at (864) 467-5479.