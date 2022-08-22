BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who was last heard from on August 16 in Buncombe County.

Shannon Dale Creasman (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Dale Creasman, 47, was last heard from when he spoke to his mother.

Deputies said Creasman is known to visit Pisgah View Apartments and the Smokey Park Highway corridor in West Asheville/Candler.

He is believed to be driving a Red 2003 Chevy Silverado truck.

Anyone with information about the location of Creasman is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.