RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Mark Barker was last seen in the area of Hickory Trail.

Barker is 6’1″ tall and weighs 170 pounds with hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Captain Jamie Keever with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6084.