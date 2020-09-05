Deputies look for road rage vehicle after shots fired in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Rutherford County are looking for a vehicle after shots were fired during a road rage incident Friday afternoon.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to US-221 North around 4:20pm for a report of shots fired.

Investigators said multiple shots were fired from a dark colored sedan towards another vehicle near R-S Central High School.

Deputies released three photos of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.

