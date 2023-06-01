Deputies are looking for a stolen 2015 white Maserati. (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help locating a stolen sports car in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2015 Maserati was stolen Tuesday morning from the 400 blocks of Burley Glen Drive in Boiling Springs.

Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle drove by the house several times before stealing the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Gilbert at dgilbert@spartanburgcounty.org with case number 23051289.