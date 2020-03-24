1  of  2
Deputies look for suspects after 2 gas stations robbed in Greenville Co.

(From: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County released photos showing two suspects they say robbed two separate gas stations at gunpoint Sunday night.

The first armed robbery happened at the Corner Mart on East Lee Road in Taylors just after 9:00pm.

The second armed robbery happened at the Citgo Corner Mart on Piedmont Highway in the Gantt community around 10:00pm.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the two suspects entered the stores with black semi-automatic handguns and demanded money.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robberies.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

