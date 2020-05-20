Deputies looking for man who broke into 2 stores in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are searching for a man they say broke in to two separate stores early Tuesday morning.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the first burglary happened just after 12:30am at The Lake Shop on Highway 11 near Salem.

Surveillance video from the store shows the suspect using a bundle of firewood to smash the glass front door.

Deputies said the suspect stole cigarettes from the store and drove off in a silver or light colored sedan which may be a Toyota Camry or Corolla.

The second burglary happened around an hour later at 1:30am at the Bountyland Quick Stop on Highway 123 between Seneca and Clemson.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect broke into the side door and stole cigarettes from that store.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt, long blue jean shorts, and a blue hat with a letter B, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a second person may have gotten out of the vehicle at The Lake Shop burglary.

Anyone with information on the burglaries are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.