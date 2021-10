GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 11-year-old last seen Sunday afternoon.

11-year-old Tessie Anne Willis was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Clemson Avenue, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Willis was wearing a long sleeve gray shirt. She is 5’0″.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and to try and maintain a line of site with her if possible.