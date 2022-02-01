Deputies looking for missing Cherokee Co. teen

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County deputies said they are searching for a teenager who was last seen Tuesday at Blacksburg High School.

15-year-old Shyanna Boone was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and rainbow-colored Croc shoes. She has brown hair and glasses.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they do not know if Boone is traveling with someone or if she is alone.

Boone has family in Kershaw County and possibly in the Camden area, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Boone’s location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-487-2747.