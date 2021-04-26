Deputies looking for missing endangered man in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Thomas Mark Connelly (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for missing endangered man, 28-year-old Thomas Mark Connelly, in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Connelly was last seen at Glassy Mountain Baptist Church on North Glassy Mountain Road around 7:00am.

The sheriff’s office said Connelly was wearing jeans, a “Blood Connection” shirt, and a black and white jacket.

Deputies said Connelly reportedly suffers from several medical conditions.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team is currently searching the area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store