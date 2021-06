Brenda Crawford (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing woman Brenda Crawford.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Crawford, who reportedly suffers from dementia, was last seen on Tievoli Drive in Travelers Rest around 8:20pm.

Crawford was wearing a red shirt with red pants and black glasses.

Anyone who sees Crawford is asked to call 911 immediately.