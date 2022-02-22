PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help finding a man who was last seen on Feb. 13 walking into the woods by this house in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Boyce Morris Jr. was last seen on Feb. 13 at 5:00 p.m. on Reece Mill Road in Pickens.

Deputies said prior to his disappearance, Morris Jr. had been treated for an illness and was released back to his mother; however, despite having been released, Morris Jr. continued to feel unwell.

His mother called EMS and prior to their arrival, Morris Jr., who did not wish to go with EMS, ran off into the woods.

Deputies said Morris Jr. was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue/gray pajama bottoms and a necklace. Deputies believe he was not wearing shoes when he left the home.

Anyone with information about Morris Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.