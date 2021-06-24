Deputies looking for missing Oconee Co. man James Roach

James Roach (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are looking for a disabled man who did not report to work Thursday.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old James Roach has been missing since 11:30am after leaving the Tribble Center in Seneca.

Investigators said Roach did not report to work on the Clemson University campus.

Roach is 5’7″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with a salt and pepper mustache and beard.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

