Deputies locate missing Oconee Co. woman

UPDATE: The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Jennie Gifford has been located and is safe.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a woman who went missing after leaving for work Wednesday morning in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Jennie Marie Gifford left her home near Walhalla around 7:00 a.m. headed to her job in Six Mile but never made it.

Gifford is believed to be driving a blue 2021 Kia Sorrento with South Carolina license plate SGE 606.

Gifford is 5’2″ tall and weighs 107 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.