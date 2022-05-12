GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a missing teen in need of medical attention in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Camren Austin Smith, 15, ran away at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Smith was last seen on Second Avenue on foot, deputies said.

Smith is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office believes Smith is in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees Smith or knows about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.