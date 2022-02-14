Deputies look for missing teen with autism in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help locating are looking for a missing teen with autism in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Kristian Arango, 19, was last seen at in the 100 block of Commons Way at around 4:45 p.m.

Arango is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Arango was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black pants.

Deputies said Arango suffers from autism, is non-verbal and can become violent if approached.

Anyone with information about Arango’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.