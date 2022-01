ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who ran away from a home Tuesday near Belton.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Daleigh Abbot was last seen leaving a home on Dean Springs Road.

Abbot was wearing jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 and reference the case number 2022-01049.