Deputies looking for suspect after chase in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a suspect who crashed after a chase Monday evening in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began at East Main Street near Greenville Drive when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office then chased the suspect through Belton and Honea Path before the suspect crashed along Abercrombie Road near Holliday Dam Road.

Deputies are searching the area with a K-9 in an attempt to find the suspect.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

