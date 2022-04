LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a wanted man Thursday morning in Laurens County.

Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search for the wanted man in the area of Winding Hollow and Greenspond Road.

Deputies said the man is white, bald and has a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a camo long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If you see this man, you are asked to call 911.