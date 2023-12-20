SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a wanted man who was spotted Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

31-year-old Jacob Ryan Mims is wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of attempted murder, resisting arrest, escape, and other charges, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a tip Tuesday that Mims was in the area of Reidville Road in Moore.

Investigators said Mims was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle which pulled over but Mims ran behind the Publix at Hwy. 290 and Reidville Road.

A perimeter was set up and deputies attempted to use a K-9 to track Mims but they were unable to find him.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Mims may have been in possession of a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant division at 864-596-2624.