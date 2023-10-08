SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following an attempted strong-arm robbery at an Upstate store on Friday.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Shoe Department at 4010 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs around 5:50 p.m. regarding an attempted robbery.

Deputies said they were told a man entered the building and milled around for a half hour. Once customers left, the man approached the register and told the clerk to give him all of the money in the register.

The man never presented a weapon but hinted that he was in possession of one.

The clerk was able to call 911 on their cell phone, holding it under the counter. Once the man noticed that 911 had been called, he left the scene.

Investigators were able to obtain security video from various businesses.

Later that evening, deputies were dispatched to another location for a disturbance. During that call for service, the responding deputy realized he was dealing with the robbery suspect.

John Christian Kox was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Knox confessed to the attempted armed robbery and is being charged with strong-arm robbery.