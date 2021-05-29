Deputies: Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Anderson Co. shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting in Anderson.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Paul Everton Cormack was arrested and charged on Saturday. Cormack is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Keys Street around 11 p.m. Friday night. 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, of Anderson, died from gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Cormack is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.