HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday after a church was vandalized in Hendersonville, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

40-year-old Kane Joshua Kelly, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the vandalism of Ebenezer Baptist Church on Hwy 64 in Hendersonville.

Vandalism at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hendersonville (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Kelly was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on a $100 bond.