ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation at an Anderson gas station.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a domestic violence call at Spinx located at 1207 Highway 28 Bypass.

Deputies said the man threw a brick through a woman’s car window during an altercation.

When the woman attempted to drive away, she hit the man with her car causing life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The man was transported to the medical center where he is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident at this time.