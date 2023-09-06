ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was shot in the foot Wednesday afternoon by a man who Anderson County deputies said also poured gasoline on her car.

The shooting happened at a home on North Prince Street in Anderson County around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said the man had gone to the woman’s house to get belongings when he poured gasoline on her car.

When the woman came outside, the sheriff’s office said the man shot her in the foot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to AnMed Medical Center.

Anderson County deputies said they are still looking for the shooter and they believe he is armed.