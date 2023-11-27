ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend during an argument outside her home in Anderson County.

The shooting happened outside a home on Pine Knoll Road on Thanksgiving.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Kyle Yergeau drove his sister home early Thursday evening when he got into an argument with the man who was standing outside the truck.

Eventually, deputies said the argument escalated and Yergeau grabbed his gun and shot the victim through the open passenger window of the truck.

The victim was shot in the neck and is in critical condition at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Yergeau was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Yergeau is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center without bond.