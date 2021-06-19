Deputies: Man shot after dog dispute in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot Saturday afternoon following a dispute over payment for a dog, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Meridian River Run apartments on Reidville Road in Spartanburg around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital and his current condition is unknown.

The suspect was located and is currently being questioned by authorities.