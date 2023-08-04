ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. – A man travelling from Florida to Pennsylvania made a stop in Anderson County to meet a middle school student for sex, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 28 year old Michael Clifford Goldhammer and a 14-year-old victim met virtually through social media and Goldhammer arranged to come to South Carolina to meet the victim in person.

Detectives with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit learned of Goldwater’s alleged interactions with the teen and began investigating. The attorney general’s office is assisting with the case as the incident happened while Goldhammer was travelling.

Goldhammer is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor. He is currently held in the Anderson County Detention Center without bond.