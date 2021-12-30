Missing Union Co. man located, deputies say

UPDATE: The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Williams Jr. has been located.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies need the public’s help finding a man who was last seen on Wednesday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Claudie H. Williams Jr.,79, was last seen on Wednesday driving a 2010 Silver Toyota Tacoma with SC Tag#5506MP.

Williams Jr.’s Truck (Source: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Williams Jr. left his cellphone, wallet and medication behind.

William Jr. is 5’7″ and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 429-1611.