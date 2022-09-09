ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help identifying a man following a shooting late Thursday evening in Anderson County.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. at the Stop A Minit gas station located along Highway 28.
Deputies said the man in the photo below is behind the shooting:
Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the man is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip here.