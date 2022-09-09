Deputies believe this man is behind the shooting. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help identifying a man following a shooting late Thursday evening in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. at the Stop A Minit gas station located along Highway 28.

Deputies said the man in the photo below is behind the shooting:

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the man is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip here.