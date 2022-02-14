Deputies need help identifying porch pirates in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need help identifying two porch pirates who took packages from a home in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Friday between 6:00 p.m. and 6:25 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Glenwoer Lane in Chesnee.

The homeowners told deputies they were out of town, came home and watched door bell footage when they saw two men steal Amazon packages off their front porch.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle is a dark in color BMW.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the identity of men or had packages stolen in the area are asked to contact Investigator Scruggs at (864) 503-4600 with reference case #22020641