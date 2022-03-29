GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need help locating an armed robbery suspect Tuesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to Check into Cash located on Wade Hampton Boulevard regarding an armed robbery.

Deputies said a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

Deputies described the suspect as a man wearing a black jacket, black hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.