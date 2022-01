ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 15.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Leeman Nichols was last seen at his house located on Scott Road on Jan.15.

Deputies describe Nichols as a 5 feet and 9 inches tall white man who weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about Nichols’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Fowler at (864) 260-4420.