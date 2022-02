Missing man in Greenville Co. found safe

UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said William Betta has been safely located.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need help locating a man who went missing just before noon Wednesday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said William Betta, 79, was last seen last seen on Winston Oaks Court just before 12:00 p.m.

Betta was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grayish-colored jacket and black shoes.

Deputies said Betta suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information about Betta’s whereabouts is asked to 911 immediately.