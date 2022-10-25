OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man is accused of putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold while trying to force her into his vehicle.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Demarcus Shawntez Taylor was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with kidnapping, second degree domestic violence, and third degree assault and battery.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to a home on Davis Creek Road on Friday afternoon for a domestic disturbance call.

Investigators said Taylor assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a chokehold while attempting to force her into his vehicle.

Deputies said Taylor also assaulted another person who was attempting to defend the victim.

Taylor also faces a stalking charge in the city of Seneca.

He is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center without bond.