GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting and apparent car jacking.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 p.m. deputies were called to the Hot Corner Mart on Buncombe Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. Deputies said they quickly learned the incident was a car jacking and began to chase the suspected stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended a short distance away when the stolen car crashed into another vehicle. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle attempted to run away but was caught and arrested.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

