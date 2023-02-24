LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a shooting Friday morning in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Leaman Street and Shealy Circle area of Cross Hill in reference to a shooting.

Deputies are also along Lisbon Road in reference to the same shooting.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead. Their identity has not been released.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also at the scene.

Details are limited. We will update this story as more information becomes available.