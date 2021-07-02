Deputies release drone video executing ‘high risk’ search warrant in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office released video Friday of the deputies executing a “high risk” search warrant last week near Westminster.

The search warrant was executed at an address on Jerry’s Drive, deputies said. It was obtained due to multiple controlled purchases of Methamphetamine in 2021 by undercover operatives from 39-year-old Jarrett Matthew Moore.

Moore who lives at the address where the search warrant was executed, according to Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

Agents obtained three arrest warrants against Moore on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and one arrest warrant on a charge of Distribution of Methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said. They also had concerns about firearms due to information received during the controlled purchases.

Firearms, ammo and body armor was seized from the scene, the sheriff said.

“Based on these factors, we believed that it was prudent to release this video to give our citizens a look at what our deputies face when executing these search warrants as well as the training and planning that goes into these types of operations,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

As the search warrant is executed, a Sheriff’s Office MRAP, a military surplus vehicle utilized to protect citizens and officers, breached a gate of a chain link fence, which allows sheriff’s office vehicles that contain members of the S.W.A.T. team, Narcotics Agents, Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division and deputies from the P.A.C.E. (Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement) team entry onto the property.

As deputies were announcing their presence in regards to the search warrant, a male and female subject, 24-year-old Cainnan Alan Black, of Walhalla, and 23-year-old Tristan Leigh Gambrell, of Westminster, are seen in the drone footage running from the inside of the residence to the wood line behind the residence.

Jarrett Moore (left) and Cainnan Black (right) were arrested after a search warrant was executed near Westminster.

(Oconee County Detention Center)

A distractionary device, commonly used in the execution of high risk search warrants, was used. As seen in the video, upon deployment of the distractionary device, Gambrell stopped fleeing and was arrested.

None of the deputies on the scene discharged their firearms at any time, according to Sheriff Crenshaw.

Black was arrested on five outstanding General Session Bench Warrants. Gambrell was arrested on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine after a quantity of meth was located in a wallet belonging to Gambrell inside of the residence.

Moore was seen by deputies making his way into the attic of the residence. After numerous instructions and commands, Moore eventually exited from the attic and was placed into custody.

During the execution of the search warrant, agents seized additional quantities of Methamphetamine, marijuana and controlled substances. Moore was charged additionally with one count each of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, as well as four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.