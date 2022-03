ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – Deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Anderson County.

According to Anderson County Dispatch, the incident happened in front of Anderson County PAWS.

The call came in around 4:37 p.m.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was struck in the lead and received non-life threatening injuries. The victim was not cooperative.

Details are limited. We will update as soon as information is available.