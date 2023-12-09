GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an Upstate store Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Dollar General, located at 1249 East Butler Road, around noon after receiving a 911 call regarding a man entering the store wearing a mask with a handgun.

Officials said the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was seen driving a dark burgundy sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima with partial tags of 977 or 177, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

