GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to two people with gunshot wounds at a QuickTrip on Tuesday night.

According to deputies, the shooting happened along Emily Lane in Piedmont.

Deputies said that two people were shot during a domestic altercation around 7:40 p.m. Deputies said that both of the people were transported to a QuickTrip located at 7599 Augusta Road in Piedmont, which is where deputies responded.

Both people have at least one gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

This was an isolated incident and is still under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 23Crime.