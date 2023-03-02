GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an armed bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Home Trust Bank located at 8599 Pelham Road.

The suspect entered the bank, presented a handgun and demanded money, deputies said. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.