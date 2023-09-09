HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said that law enforcement and first responders responded to a person who was shot on Saturday.

According to deputies, the incident occurred near the Lake Junaluska area. Deputies said that there is no threat to the community at this time.

One person has been detained at this time regarding the situation.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

According to deputies, the victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said that they believed the people involved in the incident knew one another.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.