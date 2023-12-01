SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to a possible barricaded suspect incident in Roebuck.

Deputies said investigators began looking into a chase this morning near Highway 215 where a suspect is possibly barricaded.

Officials said schools in the area have been notified about the current situation.

Spartanburg County School District 6 said the following statement was released to parents and guardians of students that were impacted in the area of Pauline, Dorman and Gable:

We would like to make you aware that, out of an abundance of caution, The campus was briefly placed on secure this morning. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office informed us that they were searching for a suspect who may have been seen in the Roebuck area. This incident was not school related and at no point was the suspect spotted on our campus. Law enforcement did give us the all clear after about ten minutes. This is a part of our normal safety procedures in order to keep our students and employees safe. We just wanted to make sure our stay parents informed. As always, thank you for your support. Spartanburg County School District Six

