SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the SWAT team is currently on the scene at a home on the east side of Spartanburg in regards to a possible barricaded suspect.

Deputies said the active investigation is located on Lyndhurst Street.

Officials said several schools in the area have been notified about the current situation.

The Daniel Morgan Technology Center said all students are either being transported by bus or returning to their respective home high schools due to the investigation. All students and employees are reported to be safe.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released about the incident at a later time.

