Deputies at scene of reported shooting at CVS store on East North Street in Greenville Co., October 5, 2020 (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding after a report of a gunshot victim along East North Street Monday evening.

According to dispatchers, deputies responded to the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of East North Street and North Pleasantburg Drive shortly before 6:00pm.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.